VIDEOS: Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and More Perform For Global Citizen's GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE

Today, Global Citizen brought together the world's most renowned artists for a two-hour concert special to drive action towards combating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

This comes after a historic Summit that raised $6.9 billion in pledges from governments, corporations and philanthropists around the world.

Both the Summit & Concert are part of "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign to coordinate the development of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and to ensure equitable access to everyone, everywhere.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the Concert featured performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of HAMILTON with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The Concert also included appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Check out the performances below!

