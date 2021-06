Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Alex Newell is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before the show on Sunday!

Don't miss the show on Sunday, June 6 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton at the Atlantic Theater

Boy, You Can Keep It

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Melissa Benoist

I Know Where I've Been from Hairspray with the Boston Gay Men's Chorus

This is Me from The Greatest Showman at MCC Theater's Miscast

Hero by Mariah Carey at the GLAAD Awards

Kill the Lights with DJ Cassidy and Nile Rodgers

Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid at Elsie Fest

We Dance/Mama Will Provide from Once on This Island at the Tony Awards