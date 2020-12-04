VIDEO: Watch the New Works Virtual Festival on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the New Works Virtual Festival with Marc Kudisch, Miguel Cervantes, Shuler Hensley, Michael Leon-Wooley, Brenda Braxton, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ted Louis Levy, Glenn Morshower, Megan Cavanagh, Joely Fisher, Marsha Mason, Adam Jacobs, John Rubinstein, Judy Kuhn, Liz Larsen, Stuart Pankin, George Wendt, Vincent Rodriguez III, Bruce Vilanch, Leigh Ann Larkin, Carmen Cusack and Christina Bianco.

This celebration of new theatre in the middle of a pandemic will stream on Facebook and YouTube from December 5th - 25th of 2020. Shown will be video readings of 20 new scripts of non-musical pieces (19 plays, 1 teleplay), plus a 21st "Christmas Special" featuring the work of a diverse group of writers and all-star cast members.

NWVF's lineup of 20 plays in 7 days will consist of non-musical pieces; both full length and one-act plays, screenplays, and television pilots. Titles presented will be "Oscar & Walt" by Donald Steven Olson, "Secret Hour" by Jenny Stafford, the teleplay "Bloomer Girls" by Emily Brauer Rogers, "The QoL Mandate" by Hope Villanueva, "In the Gutter" by John Morogiello, "Til Jason Comes" by Dan Lauria, "Now You See It, Now You Don't" by Mike Gingerella, "A Mighty Road To Heaven" by Andre Zucker, "So When Are You Leaving?" by Sheila Rinear, "Happy Couples" by Connie Dinkler, "We the People" by Harrison Zeiberg, "Otherwise Engayged" by Hal Katkov, "Four Horses" by Mary Beringer, "The Wickham Way" by Rachel Ladutke featuring music by Lisa Brigantino, "Collegeburg USA" by Kerri Kochanski, "Family Game Night" by Peter Kennedy, "Cud'n Helen Ain't Got No Color" by Sharon Warrick, "March 9, 1965" by Stanley Hathaway, "A Man with No Opinion" by Kevin Wiczer, "Frontiers" by Andrew Apollo, finishing with the Christmas Special, "Farce Day of Christmas" by Ken Levine.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

