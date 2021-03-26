VIDEO: Watch a RAGTIME Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a RAGTIME reunion with Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, Judy Kaye, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Steven Sutcliffe, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty joined by a special guest from the National Immigration Law Center.

Ragtime is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. It is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow. Set in the early 20th century, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States: African Americans, represented by Coalhouse Walker Jr., a Harlem musician; upper-class suburbanites, represented by Mother, the matriarch of a white upper-class family in New Rochelle, New York; and Eastern European immigrants, represented by Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia. The musical opened on Broadway on January 18, 1998 as the first production in the newly opened Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

