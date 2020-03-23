VIDEO: Watch Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus Croon 'Help Is on the Way'

Broadway couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus believe that help is on the way... so much so, that they decided to sing about it. Watch below as they perform David Friedman's "Help is on the Way."

Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She most recently won her first Tony Award for featured leading actress in a musical as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding leading actress in a musical portraying Star in THE CHER SHOW. Stephanie also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk & TONY nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre's highly acclaimed revival of FALSETTOS. In 2013 she was recognized with both the Drama Desk and TONY Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting / Edwin DROOD in The Roundabout Theatre's production of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD.

Sebastian's Broadway credits include: Rent, Wicked, Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Elf and A Time to Kill.





