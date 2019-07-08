VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Kris Kristofferson Join Barbra Streisand Onstage at Hyde Park!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, music icon Barbra Streisand returned to London last night when she headlined the British Summer Time series in Hyde Park. Streisand was reunited onstage with her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson to perform the anthem from the 1976 version of the film- "Lost Inside of You". Check out the full performance below!

Streisand was also joined onstage by Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo, who returned to his Phantom roots to perform a duet version of "The Music of the Night."

Actress, singer, director, composer, producer, author, activist, and best-selling female recording artist, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career and is the only recording artist or group to achieve number one albums in each of the six consecutive decades. She is the only artist ever to receive Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Directors Guild of America, Golden Globe, National Medal of Arts and Peabody Awards, as well as Frances Legion d'Honneur, the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award and is the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United States bestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You