VIDEO: Watch Michael Riedel Talk RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE BATTLE FOR BROADWAY with BWW Book Club!
Calling all theater nerds, book lovers, history buffs and everyone in between! BroadwayWorld is announcing its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, and if you've ever wanted to take a deep dive into the rich history of that subject we like most (we're talking Broadway, of course), you've come to the right place!
For our next round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we will be reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.
Broadway may be dark, but our love for theater shines bright. BroadwayWorld Book Club is the perfect way to connect with one another during this time and learn something new while discussing our shared love of Broadway. Here's how it works...
Everyone is welcome, and all are encouraged to participate. BroadwayWorld book club consists of selecting theater-related books to read and discuss via the BroadwayWorld Message Board, Facebook Live, and social media platforms.
Prompts and questions related to each chapter of the book will be posted to the BroadwayWorld Message Board weekly to encourage conversation between one another and to get the discussion going! Opinions, questions, stories, and comments relating to the chapter at hand, and the book as a whole are all welcome!
The official schedule for when discussion prompts will be posted on the Message Board, and for which chapters, is as follows:
Monday, June 15th: Chapters 4, 5 & 6
Monday, June 22nd: Chapters 7, 8 & 9
Monday, June 29th: Chapters 10, 11 & 12
Monday, July 6th: Chapters 13, 14 & 15
Monday, July 13th: Chapter 16, 17 & 18
Monday, July 20th: Chapters 19, 20 & 21
Monday, July 27th: Chapters 22, 23 & 24
Monday, August 3rd: Chapters 25, 26 & Epilogue
The inimitable Michael Riedel himself will be taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club, answering your questions and connecting with you via BroadwayWorld Facebook Live. You can include any questions you would like to ask Michael Riedel in the weekly post in the Message Board, and on our social media! Watch below as he discusses Chapters 1-3!
Riedel's future livestreams are:
Monday, June 22nd: Chapters 7, 8 & 9
Monday, July 6th: Chapters 13, 14 & 15
Monday, July 20th: Chapters 19, 20 & 21
Monday, August 3rd: Chapters 25, 26 & Epilogue
Click here to pre-order Riedel's next book, Singular Sensation, today!
