VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Amber Ardolino's Music Video for Grace Potter's 'Paris Ooh La La'

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge!'s Amber Ardolino, along with some of her Broadway dancer friends, have created a music video for the Grace Potter song "Paris Ooh La La" for International Women's Day!

Watch Ardolino, along with fellow dancers Lexi Garcia, Katie Laduca, Abby Jaros, and Kaitlin Mesh, dance it out below!

Ardolino told BroadwayWorld "I remember sitting at a friends house and hearing "Paris by Grace Potter" come on the record player. The beat was infectious and I instantly felt this power. I started improving around the living room. My brain was flooded with ideas. I knew I couldn't make this vision happen by myself, so I started calling up my friends."

"I don't know what I want to do, but I want to make a video that features women being the bad ass QUEENS that they are! You in?"

"I called up my dear friend, Rebecca Michelson to video it. I put a storyboard together in 2 days. I recorded the vocals immediately, and Jackson Teeley mixed it in 1 day."

"I thought of the 5 most powerful dancers that I know- Lexi Garcia, Abby Jaros, Katie Laduca and Kaitlyn Mesh. We got in a rehearsal room together for 2 hours to learn everything. A group of supportive, ferocious and bad ass women coming together to make something beautiful."

"I asked my friend Brandon Alberto to come in and help direct behind the camera. Keighley Nemickas was our right hand woman that day."

"After 4 hours, this sexy, strong and empowering video took off. "

"To me, International Womens Day is a day to celebrate the strength of womanhood. A day where we can reflect on everything women have survived, changed and will continue to change. A day where we can recognize and applaud the work/skills that female identifying friends do every day. My women: be bold, be you, lift each other up and go after what you want! Happy International Women's Day!"

Amber Ardolino is an ensemble member in Moulin Rouge!, where she also serves as the understudy for Satine, Arabia, and Babydoll. Her Broadway credits include Head Over Heels (u/s Mopsa) and Hamilton (u/s Peggy). Her other credits include Sherrie in Rock of Ages and Serena in Legally Blonde. Her national tour credits include Hamilton, Flashdance, and West Side Story. She has also been in Fosse/Verdon and The Glee Project on TV. Her Twitter is @ardolinoamber.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. The cast includes Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You