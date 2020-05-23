Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Disneyland Paris' THE LION KING: RHYTHMS OF THE PRIDE LANDS Stage Show
Disneyland Paris has released a video of its The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands stage show!
Jump, swing and roar as Rafiki, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Nala, Mufasa and Scar bring famous Pride Rock anthems to life in this previously recorded broadcast.
Watch the video below!
