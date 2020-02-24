VIDEO: Watch COME FROM AWAY's Caesar Samayoa Takeover Our Instagram
Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Saturday, February 22nd. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below to get a peek inside the show's two-show day at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre!
Caesar Samayoa's credits on Broadway include Sister Act and The Pee Wee Herman Show and in select Off-Broadway shows Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater), Shakespeare's R&J and Bernstein's Mass (Carnegie Hall). Credits include leading roles in Film, TV, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre Companies including The Public Theatre, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. Twitter: @CaesarSamayoa.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
