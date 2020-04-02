Click Here for More Articles on Ben's 10
VIDEO: Watch Ben Cameron Countdown the Best Songs About Isolation on Ben's Ten
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!
This week, we kick off the series with the 10 best showtunes about isolation. Which songs will make the list? Tune in today, April 2 at 3pm to find out!
