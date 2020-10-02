VIDEO: Watch BeBe Winans on VIRTUAL HALSTON
The party continues tonight at 5pm!
VIRTUAL HALSTON - Julie Halston's weekly YouTube talk show, continues today. Produced by Julie Halston and Jim Caruso, VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Ms. Halston states, "I really wanted to find a way to help people laugh again during this terrible time. And our show helps keep the light on for performers and fans until theater finds its way back."
Today's special guest is the great BeBe Winans!
Since its launch in May 2020, VIRTUAL HALSTON has hosted guests including Mo Rocca, EUREKA! of WE'RE HERE, Marilu Henner, Santino Fontana, Charles Busch, Lilli Cooper, Anthony Wayne, Judy Gold.
VIRTUAL HALSTON is produced by Julie Halston (TOOTSIE, HAIRSPRAY) and Jim Caruso (BIRDLAND, PAJAMA CAST PARTY). With donations suggested, proceeds from VIRTUAL HALSTON benefit Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
