Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2026- HADESTOWN To Welcome New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Joshua Colley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson and More to Join HADESTOWN
Hadestown will welcome an all new principal cast to Broadway. The company will feature Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ and more.
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Will Star in THE GREAT GATSBY
The Great Gatsby's two-time Tony Award-nominated original star Eva Noblezada will return to the role of Daisy Buchanan, joined by Broadway leading man and her newly wedded husband, Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby.
Nominations Open For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards
BroadwayWorld is now accepting nominations for the BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year.
| Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released a trailer and new production photos from Into The Woods. The major new production, directed by Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is now playing the Bridge Theatre.. (more...)
| Video: THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Trailer Unveils Star-Studded Animated Musical
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for The Land of Sometimes, the upcoming animated feature with a star-studded cast and new songs from EGOT-winning songwriter Sir Tim Rice. Check it out now.. (more...)
|Photo: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey Tease SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Reunion
by Stephi Wild
Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have taken to Instagram to further tease the production of Sunday in the Park With George, in which they are rumored to star in London.. (more...)
