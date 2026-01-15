 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2026- HADESTOWN To Welcome New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 15, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to catch up on the latest buzz from the theater scene with "Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!" Yesterday brought a wave of exciting casting news, including the announcement that Joshua Colley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson, and more are joining the principal cast of Hadestown, while real-life couple Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada will reunite as leads in The Great Gatsby. Plus, nominations are now open for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards! There's plenty to watch, from a new trailer and photos for London's Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre to a sneak peek at the star-studded animated musical The Land of Sometimes. And don't miss the confirmation that Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande will star in Sunday in the Park With George!

 
Joshua Colley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson and More to Join HADESTOWN

Hadestown will welcome an all new principal cast to Broadway. The company will feature Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ and more.
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Will Star in THE GREAT GATSBY

The Great Gatsby's two-time Tony Award-nominated original star Eva Noblezada will return to the role of Daisy Buchanan, joined by Broadway leading man and her newly wedded husband, Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby.
Nominations Open For BroadwayWorld's 2025 Stage Recording Awards

BroadwayWorld is now accepting nominations for the BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2026- HADESTOWN To Welcome New Stars and More Image Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released a trailer and new production photos from Into The Woods. The major new production, directed by Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is now playing the Bridge Theatre.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2026- HADESTOWN To Welcome New Stars and More Image Video: THE LAND OF SOMETIMES Trailer Unveils Star-Studded Animated Musical
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for The Land of Sometimes, the upcoming animated feature with a star-studded cast and new songs from EGOT-winning songwriter Sir Tim Rice. Check it out now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2026- HADESTOWN To Welcome New Stars and More Image Video: DEAR LIAR Trailer at Jermyn Street Theatre
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for Jerome Kilty's adaptation of Dear Liar at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the video and learn more about the production here here!. (more...)

Photo: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey Tease SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Reunion
by Stephi Wild
Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have taken to Instagram to further tease the production of Sunday in the Park With George, in which they are rumored to star in London.. (more...)
 
Will Aronson and Hue Park Honored With ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award
by Josh Sharpe
The ASCAP Foundation has recognized musical theater writing duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending, with The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award.. (more...)
Gus Birney, Austin Scott and More to Star in EVERYTHING IN THE DIM LIGHT Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Directors Company, in association with Jayne Ackley Lynch will present an industry presentation of Everything in the Dim Light, a new play by Jeremy Landon Hays, directed by Hannah Ryan.. (more...)
Lea Salonga, Christopher Jackson and More Join Rosie's Theater Kids Advisory Board
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rosie's Theater Kids announced the addition of Lea Salonga, Christopher Jackson, and other prominent figures to its advisory board, enhancing its mission to enrich young lives through the arts.. (more...)
Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern to Retire at the End of 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Sarah Trahern, CEO of the  Country Music Association (CMA), will retire at the end of 2026, marking the conclusion of her 12-year-tenure in the role. Trahern will remain engaged in her role as CEO until the end of the year, working with the Board and senior leadership amid a search for her successor.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Praises Governor Hochul’s Initiative To Invest In Theatre Spaces
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association has issued a statement about New York Governor Kathy Hochul's new program entitled Saving Performing Arts and Cultural Experiences (NY SPACE).. (more...)
Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, and More Will Lead WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL in Boston
by Stephi Wild
Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, and Marissa Jaret Winokur will star alongside Kevin Chamberlin with Adam Heller and Tomás Matos in the World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL. Learn more here!. (more...)
BREAKING NEWS: El Teatro La Latina acogerá el estreno de EL ZORRO, EL MUSICAL en noviembre
by Adela González Pérez
La producción de Sunset Entertainment cuenta con música de los Gipsy Kings y se basa en la novela de Isabel Allende. . (more...)
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande Confirmed to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande have been confirmed to star in a new stage production of Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical, Sunday in the Park with George.. (more...)
Governor Kathy Hochul Launches Plan to Preserve Performing Arts Spaces in New York
by Stephi Wild
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has released her 2026 State of the State report, which includes a plan to preserve performing art spaces in New York. Learn more here!. (more...)
Rodney Ingram Will Take Over the Title Role in ALADDIN
by Stephi Wild
Aladdin has announced that Rodney Ingram will step into the title role beginning Tuesday, February 3. Ainsley Melham will play his final performance Sunday, February 1. . (more...)
Donna Vivino and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Pop-Punk Musical, THE REUNION
by Stephi Wild
A 29-hour industry-only reading of Zack Steele's The Reunion will be held in Manhattan on January 16. The cast will be led by Donna Vivino, Van Hughes, Matt Copley, Jasmine Forsberg, Aaron James McKenzie, and more.. (more...)
WICKED to Hold Open Calls in Miami for Broadway and National Touring Companies
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wicked will be holding an open call in Miami for singers and dancers for the Broadway and National Touring companies! The open call will take place at DanceArts Miami.. (more...)
Annual MLK Concert Relocates From Kennedy Center After 23 Years
by Joshua Wright
The long-running Let Freedom Ring MLK concert will relocate from the Kennedy Center to the Howard Theatre in 2026, with organizers citing cost savings and broader changes at the arts institution.. (more...)
30 Minutes or Less Festival Kicks Off This Week
by Stephi Wild
The 30 Minutes or Less Festival will showcase a series of quick, engaging performances, each lasting no more than 30 minutes. This unique event, hosted by Combined Artform Asylum, aims to offer a diverse array of theatrical pieces.. (more...)
Sally Ann Matthews Joins The Cast Of HERE & NOW The Official Steps Musical
by Stephi Wild
HERE & NOW, presented by UK pop sensation, Steps, has announced that Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews will take over the role of Patricia from 23 January 2026.. (more...)
