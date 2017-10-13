VIDEO: Tina Fey & MEAN Girls Team Answers the WAITRESS Pie Challenge!

The Broadway hit Waitress is supporting the Susan G. Komen Greater NYC during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with the return of the "Waitress Pie Challenge." The #WaitressPieChallenge is designed to draw attention and generate support for local breast cancer programs and national research to find the cures. The 2016 Pie Challenge was a huge success, so it's back and bigger than ever. Here's how to help:

Record a video of yourself accepting the Waitress Pie Challenge. On camera, take a pie to the face.

Nominate 3 new people to participate and donate to Susan G. Komen Greater New York City.

Donate to Komen Greater NYC at komennyc.org/piechallenge

Upload the video to social media. Use the hashtag #WaitressPieChallenge and tag @WaitressMusical and @KomenGreaterNYC.

Just last week, the national touring company of Waitress challenged Tina Fey and the company of Mean Girls and you can watch both videos below!

Proceeds will help fund grants to provide life-saving services, things like transportation to treatment, mammograms, and legal services for underserved women and families in the greater NYC community. Proceeds will also help fund research to find the cures.

Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is on a mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Komen Greater NYC funds science to find the cures and make grants to community-based programs providing critical breast cancer services for the medically underserved women in the greater NYC communities.

Related Articles