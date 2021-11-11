VIDEO: Stars of ALADDIN in Mexico, Rodney Ingram & Irma Flores, Sing 'A Whole New World' in Spanish

Aladdin will debut in Mexico for the first time beginning November 17! The cast features Rodney Ingram as Aladdin and Irma Flores as Jasmine.

Watch Rodney and Irma perform A Whole New World in Spanish below!

Rodney previously starred in Aladdin on Broadway.

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting new Broadway musical.



Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.



Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.