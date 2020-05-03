VIDEO: Sir Patrick Stewart Continues #ASonnetADay With Sonnet 44
Sir Patrick Stewart is continuing his #ASonnetADay series on Twitter! This time, he's reading Sonnet 44.
Check it out below!
Well, it's sonnet time again. Here we are, Sonnet 44. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/am4Vhog0mr- Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 3, 2020
Patrick Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his distinguished stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.
For his celebrated stage work, Stewart won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979, which also marked the start of his unprecedented run with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). He went on to appear in over sixty RSC productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as 'Claudius' in Hamlet.
Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; THE RIDE Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest. He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed and oft-performed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)