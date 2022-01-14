VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of James Monroe Iglehart in Rehearsal for CHICAGO!

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

James Monroe Iglehart is set to take over the role of Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago! He will take over the role on January 17, replacing Tom Hewitt, who has played the role since November 2021.

Check out a sneak peek of Iglehart in rehearsal below!

The one, the only Billy Flynn! Here's a sneak peek at @jamesmiglehart in rehearsal before he he joins CHICAGO as the silver-tounged prince of the courtroom this Monday. pic.twitter.com/KnZVoUdZZd - Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) January 14, 2022

The cast of Chicago currently features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

James Monroe Iglehart's Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Aladdin (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award), Memphis, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On television, he has been seen as Coriolanus Burt on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fox's "Gotham," Lance Strongbow on "Disney's Tangled."