VIDEO: SIX Cast Performs 'Ex-Wives' & 'Six' on the TODAY SHOW

The cast of Six appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a medley of the show's opening number, "Ex-Wives," and the title song as part of TODAY's "Best of Broadway" week.

The performances included Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Keri René Fuller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Joy Woods.

Watch the new performance below! Six is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

TODAY's Best of Broadway week will also include appearances by cast members from Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, and Company. More information on the lineup can be found here.

Watch the cast of Six's performance here: