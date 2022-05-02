TODAY's 'Best of Broadway' Week to Feature Performances From SIX, COMPANY & MRS. DOUBTFIRE

The TODAY Show has announced the lineup for their annual "Best of Broadway" week, showcasing new shows opening on Broadway this season.

This morning, Bill Crystal sat down with Hoda Kotb for an interview about his new musical, Mr. Saturday Night. The interview was followed by Shoshana Bean performing "Maybe It Starts With Me" from the show. Watch Crystal's interview here and watch Bean's performance here.

Tomorrow, May 3, the Broadway cast of SIX will perform on the show during the 8:00 a.m. hour.

On Wednesday, the cast of Company is set to take the stage with a performance.

On Thursday, May 5, the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will perform during the 8:00 a.m. hour.

The TODAY Show airs Monday through Fridays on NBC, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET and running through 11:00 a.m. ET. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

The new, gender-bent revival of Company follows Bobbie's 35th birthday party as all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.