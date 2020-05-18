VIDEO: Rob McClure Conducts DEAR EVAN HANSEN Offstage Singers in New #ConductorCam!
Rob McClure took to Twitter to post the latest video in his series #ConductorCam! This time, he's catching that ensemble spirit conducting the offstage singers in Dear Evan Hansen!
Watch the video below!
Episode 10. #conductorcam?- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 19, 2020
"Catching the Spirit / Offstage Vocal Booth." ? pic.twitter.com/3uBhHYGfvh
If you missed any of McClure's previous episodes, check them out here!
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Over 150 actors, dancers and musicians including Harvey Fierstein, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Matthew Morrison, Martin Short and mor... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing
The National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will be closing due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join NEWSIES Edition of Disney On Broadway Live
On Monday, May 18th at 3pm EST, Disney on Broadway live is hosting conversation with special guests from hit Broadway musical Newsies!... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.... (read more)