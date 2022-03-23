VIDEO: Richard Thomas and Jacqueline Williams Get Ready to Take TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on the Road

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with two of the stars of the To Kill a Mockingbird national tour, Richard Thomas and Jacqueline Williams.

The First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America. It launches from Buffalo's Shea's Performing Arts Center on March 27, 2022, and will make stops in Boston, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and many more cities in the coming months.

"Today was the last day in the rehearsal room," explained Thomas, who leads the production as Atticus Finch. "It really was like a bunch of kids on the last day of school, just ready to blow the classroom and get this show on the road and in front of some people!"

Williams, who plays Calpurnia, admitted her close connection with the story. "Personally, the book and the film have been two of my favorites for most of my life. It is really special to me, on a whole new level. I'm terribly excited to share this show with many, many others around the country."

For more information about the tour, visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com. Below, watch as both tell us more about taking the show on the road!