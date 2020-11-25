VIDEO: Patti Murin & Colin Donnell Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, November 25 (12pm), as he chats with Broadway power couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. Patti and Colin will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, November 29 (8pm) and Monday, November 30 (3pm).

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," a recurring role on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

Colin Donnell is known for his work on Broadway including roles in Violet, Anything Goes, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire noms, and Jersey Boys. He has also been seen elsewhere in NYC in Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at the New York City Center and Loves Labours Lost in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park alongside his now wife Patti Murin. He is known on screen for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC's drama Chicago Med. Donnell can also be seen as Tommy Merlyn in CW's Arrow. Other appearances include Scott Lockhart in Showtime's hit series The Affair, Pan Am, Person of Interest and The Mysteries of Laura. His films include Every Secret Thing, which also starred Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and this past summer's release Almost Love.

