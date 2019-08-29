VIDEO: Nick Silverio Choreographs Dance to HAMILTON's 'First Burn'

History is happening because dancer and choreographer Nick Silverio has put together a dance piece based around 'First Burn,' one of the Hamildrops from the worldwide hit musical Hamilton. He says he put together the dance to celebrate "the women who get angry and stay angry, who stand up for themselves and for others, and who work tirelessly to improve and inspire the world." Check out the full video below!

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You