VIDEO: Natascia Diaz Shares Message About Theatre Washington's Emergency Fund Drive
Born In Lugano, Switzerland to the theater couple of the world renowned opera singer Justino Diaz, and Italian prima ballerina Anna Aragno, Natascia has performed professionally since the age of nine. Growing up in New York City, she began her training at The School Of American Ballet, going on to receive a BFA with Honors from Carnegie Mellon University.
After Dancing The Role Of Anita With The New York City Ballet, for their 'West Side Story Suites' helmed by Jerome Robbins, she was hand picked by both Mr. Robbins and librettist Aurthur Laurents to perform the role in the subsequent National and International touring production of WEST SIDE STORY. Her breakout performance as Anita garnered two Best Actress in A Musical Awards; Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award and St. Louis's Kevin Klein Award, and was met with critical acclaim across the country and internationally with headline reviews.
Among Her Broadway And Off-Broadway Credits Are the original Broadway companies and cast albums of Paul Simon's THE CAPEMAN (Yolanda), SEUSSICAL (Bird Girl), and the 2004 revival of MAN OF LA MANCHA (Antonia), in which she also understudied the role of Aldonza, performing the role opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell. Off-Broadway, she played opposite Patrick Wilson in the original production of BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY (Vicky) directed by Micheal Greif (Next To Normal), in Steven Sondheim's SATURDAY NIGHT at Second Stage directed by Kathleen Marshall, as Susan in Johnathan Larson's TICK,TICK...BOOM! opposite New Kid On The Block Joey McIntyre, and in the 2006 revival of Jacques Brel IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS .
Performing In Washington DC...
she caught the eye of Signature Theatre's artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (director of Broadway bound BEACHES, FOLLIES) who then cast her in the lead role of Aurora/Spiderwoman opposite NASHVILLE star Will Chase and Broadway's Hunter Foster in Signature Theatre's 2008 production of KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN At the 2009 Helen Hayes Awards, for her transformation into Scottish punk-rocker Monica P. Miller in the two-hander musical Rooms at MetroStage, she established her presence in the Washington D.C. theater community by winning her first Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress in A Musical in a tie with theatre legend, Chita Rivera.
Later That Year, She Was Introduced To A World-Wide Audience Through The Broadway Documentary Film, EVERY LITTLE STEP.
In August 2010, Paul Simon and Tony Award winning director Diane Paulus chose her for the central role of Esmeralda Agron in the New York Public Theatre's concert production of THE CAPEMAN at the Delacorte Theater in Central park. She captured the attention of The New York Times giving a performance that was, "heartbreaking...one of the most magnetic musical theatre performances of the year", in addition to receiving a rave from theatre columnist Michael Riedel of the NY POST.
She Won Her Second Helen Hayes Award For Lead Actress In A Musical For her performance in MetroStage's production of Jacques Brel IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS. Natascia spent the rest of 2013 in the company of two English directors, Christopher Renshaw (The King And I) and Johnathan Munby. After several months of Flamenco lessons, she headed to The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta to star as the gypsy queen Inez in Atlanta's Alliance Theatre production of ZORRO. Upon her return, she was cast by Munby in her Shakespeare debut as Mariana in MEASURE FOR MEASURE. As Jenny in Signature's production of THE THREEPENNY OPERA she met with critical acclaim, capturing the headline of The Washington Post; "At Signature, 'Threepenny Opera's heart beats strongest with Natascia Diaz's Jenny on stage".
And finally, March 2018, Natascia was thrilled to finally be called back to the New York stage as RAFFAELA in New York City Center's production of GRAND HOTEL, directed by Josh Rhodes. Topping off an incredible year, Natascia starred as Fosca in Stephen Sondheim's PASSION at Signature Theatre.
