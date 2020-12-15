VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Shares Inspiring Video, Stating 'We Will Be Back'
Director Alex Timbers is sharing his hope for when theaters re-open.
Moulin Rouge! has shared a video about theaters re-opening in the future, sharing the optimistic statement 'We Will Be Back.'
Watch the video below!
From the Moulin Rouge! team: "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is, at its heart, about a group of artists who are in danger of losing their theater, the place they call home. Over the last nine months, this message has resonated with us more than ever. In this video, our director Alex Timbers celebrates the strength and resilience of the artists who make Moulin Rouge come alive. In other words: the strength and resilience of YOU.
As we look forward to 2021 and our return to Broadway, we want to remind the world-and ourselves-that we will be back, and we will write the ending to this story together. Please join us in celebrating the theater community by sharing this video with your friends and family."
Alex Timbers is a Tony-nominated writer-director and the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as two OBIE Awards.
Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
