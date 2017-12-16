VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Invites Prizeo Contest Winner to HAMILTON London Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently called the winner of his most recent Prizeo contest to invite her to to the premiere of Hamilton in London. Watch the video, posted to Miranda's Twitter, below!

To enter the contest, fans had to make a donation to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and UK-based nonprofit 10:10 at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors received 100 entries for the grand-prize.

The winner, Terri, received the opportunity to attend the opening night celebration in London's West End, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre, two tickets to the exclusive opening night after-party, a meet-and-greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, roundtrip airfare, and hotel accommodation for two at five-star Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill, located in the heart of London.

Hamilton opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre on December 21.

