VIDEO: Leslie Uggams Visits CAROUSEL and Sings 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over' With Renee Fleming

Tony winner Leslie Uggams visited Carousel recently, where she hung out backstage with Renee Fleming and sang a bit of a song that the pair are both famous for singing.

Uggams is infamous for performing the number June Is Bustin' Out All Over and making up her own lyrics. That performance can be watched here:

Naturally, when she visited Carousel, she had to team up with the current Nettie on Broadway, Renee Fleming, to sing a bit of the song. The pair even added in their own lyrics, to honor Uggams' performance. They recorded a video for Instagram, which can be watched below:

The duo posed for a few photos together as well.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Now playing at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), Carousel is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award nominee Justin Peck. Carousel began preview performances on Wednesday, February 28 and officially opened on Thursday, April 12.

Carousel is the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The recipient of 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, the celebrated revival has also received five 2018 Drama Desk Awards including Best Actress in a Musical (Jessie Mueller), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), Best Choreography (Justin Peck), Best Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick), and Best Fight Choreography (Steve Rankin); three 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Choreography (Justin Peck), Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick); and a 2018 Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

For more information, visit carouselbroadway.com.

