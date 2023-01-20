Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jinkx Monsoon Reveals How CHICAGO Inspired Her to Start Doing Drag on LATE NIGHT

Monsoon will play an 8-week limited engagement in Chicago through March 12th. 

Jan. 20, 2023  

Jinkx Monsoon appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring on Broadway in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton.

During the interview, Monsoon discussed why the movie Chicago is the reason that she started doing drag at 15.

"I was 15 years old, I was a boy, and I saw the movie Chicago and I was like, 'Well those are the roles I should be playing, I guess I have to start dressing up like a woman now.' It was pretty much like two weeks later, I was a full-fledged drag queen," she revealed.

Watch the interview below, in which they also discuss her family coming to see Chicago, the audience's energy on her opening night, and learning the show in nine days.

This marks Jinkx Monsoon's Broadway debut, and she also makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of 'Mama' on Broadway. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through March 12th.

With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022.

She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S.

CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.

Watch the new interview here:







