VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses TAKE ME OUT's Relevancy on CBS MORNINGS

Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on CBS Mornings today to discuss his return to his Tony-winning role in Take Me Out on Broadway.

Ferguson discussed the play's significance and why the story is still relevant today.

"I think homophobia still exists. Toxic masculinity still exists. Richard Greenburg, when he wrote this play, he said, 'I need to have this play produced quickly because it's only a matter of time before a huge, superstar baseball player, athlete in general, comes out of the closet. It's only a matter of time.' And here we are," he shared.

Watch the complete interview below, in which Ferguson also discusses officiating his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, juggling fatherhood and his career, and more.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class.

Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Ferguson is joined by Tony Award® Nominee Jesse Williams, along with Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returning to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy." They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Watch the new interview here: