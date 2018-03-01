VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks Returning To Broadway On KELLY AND RYAN

Actor Jeff Daniels stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning to discuss his return to the Broadway stage in the upcoming production of To Kill A Mockingbird. The new stage adaptation of the classic 1960's novel is written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Daniels will be starring in the role of Atticus Finch, and will be joined by a cast that includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stark Sands, Frederick Weller, Erin Wilhelmi, Dakin Matthews, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Phyllis Somerville, and Liv Rooth.

The play will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. To Kill A Mockingbird, which is produced by Scott Rudin and Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director), will begin previews Thursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at a theatre to be announced.

As of late last year, Daniels could be seen in the Netflix original series GODLESS alongside Jack O'Connell and Michelle Dockery. He will also star in Hulu's 9/11-focused original series LOOMING TOWER, which released just yesterday. His recent stage and screen accolades include a 2016 Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in "Blackbird" and three Emmy nominations, one of which he won for HBO's "The Newsroom."

Watch Jeff sit down with Kelly and Ryan this morning to chat about his return to the Broadway stage:

