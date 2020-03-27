VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Kathryn Gallagher Shares CHICAGO Throwback Performance!
Today, Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher treated fans on social media to a special throwback video of her high school theatre days!
Check out a 15 year-old Kathryn here strutting her stuff as Velma Kelly here:
happy world theater day here I am at 15 singing about sex and booze! I love my job and I miss it so much so I'm gonna spend my day watching videos of musicals, send me yours !!!
A post shared by Kathryn Gallagher (@kathryngallagher) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:50am PDT
Can't get enough Kathryn? Check out her performance of "You Learn" in BWW's Living Room Concert series here!
Kathryn Gallagher is a singer/songwriter who made her Broadway debut in 2015 in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening. She currently appears as Annika Atwater in the show YOU on Netflix, and is also starring as Bella in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
