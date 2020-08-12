VIDEO: Isabelle McCalla Chats With Jacob Demlow for A VERY QUEER BOOK CLUB

Each month, A VERY QUEER BOOK CLUB hosts a vlog series dedicated to Queer Books, featuring interviews with authors and more.

A Very Queer Book Club is a Queer Book concierge platform with the goal of making books with LGBTQ+ representation easier to discover, especially for the young people that they are written for. Jacob Demlow started A Very Queer Book Club in January of this past year on Instagram and since then has expanded to YouTube, Facebook and most recently TikTok where, thanks to a few viral videos, his message has started to spread.

Each month on YouTube, A Very Queer Book Club hosts a vlog series dedicated to Queer Books. Each week features a different interview with someone that has exciting insight in the book. Interviews range from; the author, librarians, educators, young people, and more! In July the Book of the Month was "Love Creekwood" by Becky Albertalli. Interviews included The Cast of Love, Victor, Becky Albertalli, The Trevor Project, and more. The book of the month for August is "You Should See Me in a Crown" by Leah Johnson which follows a Black Lesbian in Indiana running for Prom Queen. Over the course of the month Jacob is interviewing the Leah Johnson, Isabelle McCalla from The Prom and Aladdin on Broadway.

Jacob Demlow (he/him/his) is the host of A Very Queer Book Club. As the son of a Librarian and a School Teacher, Jacob was reading from a very young age. An early childhood filled with picture books led to falling in love with novels, and then discovering parts of myself in books like "Rainbow Boy's", "Simon vs. the Homosapiens Agenda", and "Red, White, and Royal Blue". Jacob's love of reading brought him to creating "A Very Queer Book Club" in January of 2020 to help solve the huge discoverability issue he found in Queer Fiction. Outside of reading Jacob is a Director and Theatre Artist. He spent the last three years serving as Personal Assistant to Broadway Director to Kenny Leon. Under Kenny he worked on Broadway productions such as American Son, Children of a Lesser God, and A Soldier's Play as well as Off-Broadway Much Ado About Nothing, The Underlying Chris, and Holler if You Hear Me (Atlanta). Outside of his work with Kenny Jacob is a director in his own right. Focusing on telling Queer storytelling he has worked on productions of The Laramie Project, Zanna Don't, Dog Sees God, Bare: a Pop Opera, and Sordid Lives among others. He even brought together his love of theatre and books when he worked with Grammy Award Nominee John Burke and Ben Thorpe on the creation of a brand new TYA musical called: Red: a Crayons Musical based on the book Red: a Crayons Story by Michael Hall which premiered at the Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival in 2018.



