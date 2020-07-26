Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments.
"Fans of this show are crazy in the best way," Daveed Diggs said.
Phillipa Soo shared that she had meaningful interactions with fans at the stage door.
"Young women would come up to me and say 'thank you so much, it's really meaningful and powerful that you're up there' because they were also young Asian women," she said. "I think it was important for them to see themselves represented on stage."
Other cast members who took part in the video are Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Thayne Jasperson, Andrew Chappelle, Jon Rua, Carleigh Bettiol, and Sydney James Harcourt.
Watch the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
THE PROM Film Resumes Production This Week
The film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom is starting up production again on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood....
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
'Waving Through a Window' is Revealed as the Most Popular Broadway Song to Sing in the Car
Ever wondered what everyone's favorite Broadway hits to jam to in the car are? Halfords analysed Spotify data to reveal just that!...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
COMPANY Commits to Hiring 10 Young Black Men and Women for Paid Internships When Broadway Returns
Company on Broadway has shared that they will be hiring 10 young black men and women for paid internships in every department of the production when B...