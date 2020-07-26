VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments.

"Fans of this show are crazy in the best way," Daveed Diggs said.

Phillipa Soo shared that she had meaningful interactions with fans at the stage door.

"Young women would come up to me and say 'thank you so much, it's really meaningful and powerful that you're up there' because they were also young Asian women," she said. "I think it was important for them to see themselves represented on stage."

Other cast members who took part in the video are Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Thayne Jasperson, Andrew Chappelle, Jon Rua, Carleigh Bettiol, and Sydney James Harcourt.

Watch the video below!

