VIDEO: Fourth Installment of Laura Benanti's Sunshine Concerts Presented Tonight!
The fourth installment of Laura Benanti's Sunshine Concerts is live now! Watch it here!
Tony-winner Laura Benanti continues her 'Sunshine Songs' social media series, with a brand new initiative that will bring your talents into the lives of those that need it most during this trying time. The Sunshine Concert takes fan-submitted videos and cuts them into 30-minute variety show performances which will then be distributed to senior centers and the like to bring joy to those who lack social connection and entertainment in quarantine.
Learn more at sunshinesongs.com.
