VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'The Club' From IN THE HEIGHTS

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'The Club' from In The Heights!

In The Heights debuted on Broadway in 2008 and featured music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, with direction by Thomas Kail and choreography by choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. It starred Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Karen Olivo, Olga Merediz, Carlos Gomez, Priscilla Lopez, Robin de Jesús, Andréa Burns, Janet Dacal, Seth Stewart, and Eliseo Román. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.

The Off-Broadway production of In The Heights won the Drama Desk for Outstanding Ensemble Performance and Outstanding Choreography in 2007.

The original West End production in 2015 won Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The upcoming film version of In The Heights was choreographed by Emmy-nominated Christopher Scott.





