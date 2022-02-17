VIDEO: Daniel Craig Talks Returning to Broadway in MACBETH on THE LATE SHOW

Daniel Craig sat down on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss returning to Broadway in the upcoming revival of William Shakespeare's Macbeth.

"I'm part of the theatre community in this town and very proud to be a part of it. Macbeth is a great show, its always been a great show. There's a reason why it's done over and over again," Craig said to Colbert. "I'm trying to get Broadway back on its feet again."

Craig also discussed playing Macbeth in drama school, the production's recently announced initiative to give tickets to New York City students, and more.

MACBETH will also star Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home). The show begins performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.