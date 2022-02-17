Broadway's MACBETH Will Launch Ticket Initiative Offering Free Tickets to Students

The upcoming Broadway production of MACBETH has announced the Macbeth 2022: Ticket Initiative, a program developed to provide students with a unique opportunity to see a world-class Broadway production of one of Shakespeare's greatest plays. With generous support from OMEGA, BACCARAT, THE CAPRI FOUNDATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF DIVERSITY IN FASHION and AMERICAN EXPRESS, the initiative will provide at least 2,022 fully-funded tickets throughout the 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre free of charge to students, eliminating the financial barrier to entry for students from underrepresented communities.

In partnership with major theatre and educational organizations, this program will reach high school and college students who traditionally have been underrepresented on Broadway and in Broadway audiences - specifically those from BIPOC communities, first generation college students and people with disabilities. For some of these young people, Macbeth will be their first Broadway show.

In this spirit, Macbeth 2022 is partnering with The Opportunity Network, Fund II Foundation, NYC Department of Education, the City University of New York including CUNY K16 Initiatives and Medgar Evers College, NPower, International House, UNCF (United Negro College Fund), PowHERful Foundation, Ron Brown Scholars, and the Fashion Institute of Technology to distribute the fully-funded tickets. The initiative will also be partnering with TDF to offer further accessibility to people with hearing and vision loss.

In addition to providing fully subsidized tickets, the program will also provide additional engagement opportunities and interactive content to complement their experience at the theatre. Select resources will also be made available to students beyond those in attendance through the program.

"Expanding accessibility to the theatre has been a priority for both our cast and creative on this production," said Barbara Broccoli. "Thanks to the generous support from our sponsors and the partnership across the educational organizations helping to facilitate this effort, we are thrilled to be able to offer this program and hopefully plant the theatre seed in new audience members who have not experienced a Broadway show before."

Representation on stage and the opportunity to attend live theater are equally important to nurturing and developing new audiences. After nearly two years of devastation and disconnectedness across the city, specifically for the performing arts, Macbeth 2022 aims to create an accessible space that welcomes New Yorkers from a variety of backgrounds to experience the transformational power of Macbeth.

MACBETH stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home). The show begins performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

MACBETH will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong, movement by Sam Pinkleton and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as voice coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Tickets for MACBETH are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com.

For more information visit www.macbethbroadway.com/macbeth2022