LISTEN: Christopher Jackson Joins Barack Obama and BeBe Winans on Latest #Hamildrop 'One Last Time (44 Remix)'

Dec. 21, 2018  

The final #Hamildrop has arrived and it's a big one!

Former President Barack Obama is featured on the track, which is titled 'One Last Time (44 Remix).' The song also features the vocals of Christopher Jackson and BeBe Winans.

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a photo to Twitter of Obama and Jackson, presumably learning the song, with Tommy Kail and Alex Lacamoire.

Listen to the full track below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018, calling the series #Hamildrop. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

