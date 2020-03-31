VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Touring Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. Celebrities submitted videos of themselves speaking, or performing, to be broadcast on the show from across the world.
One of the performers was Ben Platt, who join the touring cast of Dear Evan Hansen to sing You Will Be Found.
Watch the video below!
Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." He received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His credits include roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt leads an all-star cast in the new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Kristin Chenoweth!... (read more)