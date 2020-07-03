VIDEO: Belt It Out with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Joseph O'Neill, Doug Thompson, and David Bishop! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

Joseph O'Neill - Joseph O'Neill was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1965. In addition to being a long standing bartender at Marie's Crisis, he has been an active photographer throughout the last decade, but only began exhibiting in 2012. Because he is self taught, he is never afraid to try different techniques. His work has appeared in numerous group and solo exhibitions around the world, predominately in New York

City and Europe. Has been published in art journals, and art magazines, digitally and in print. His work was on display in the U.S. Embassies in Oman and Latvia, and is

an active member of one of New York City's oldest artist collective, The Pleiades Gallery. (Venmo: @Joseph-ONeill-70278)

Doug Thompson is an actor, singer, writer, producer - and Marie's Crisis bartender. Most recently, he adapted/produced an all-star concert of Disney's The Happiest Millionaire at Joe's Pub to benefit BCEFA. Currently, he is adapting the 1976 YA novel A Watcher in the Woods into a stage musical. DougThompsonProductions.com (Venmo: @Douglas-Thompson-3 / paypal.me/DouglasThompson3)

David Bishop has been voted one of the Top 50 performers in the global Burlesque community for the past 5 years in a row. He has sold out shows at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mana's, Stonewall, Slipper Room, and many others. He is very excited to sing with Marie's Crisis and BroadwayWorld. (Venmo: @David-Bishop-NYC / paypal.me/DavidBishopNYC)

