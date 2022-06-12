VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Kicks Off the Tony Awards With Powerful Opening Number

Tonight's the night! The 75th Annual Tony Awards are now underway at Radio City Music Hall.

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

Host Ariana DeBose opened the ceremony with a powerful performance giving a "round of applause" to everyone on Broadway.

Watch the full performance below!

The evening will include performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX. Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter; The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening."

The 75th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

BroadwayWorld's Tony Awards coverage is brought to you by Audible Theater. Audible Theater lets you enjoy brilliant theater your way: On stage with live performances at NYC's Minetta Lane Theatre, or anytime with our growing collection of original plays and performances created just to be heard. That means you'll always have the best seat in the house, no matter where you are.