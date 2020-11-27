VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings ASPECTS OF LOVE Parody 'Zoom Changes Everything'

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently asked for some ideas for Thanksgiving-themed versions of the titles of his songs. Later in the day yesterday, he took to Twitter to record a video singing one of his favorites, Zoom Changes Everything.

The song is a take on Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.

In the video, Webber cites that another one of his favorite suggestions was 'Rum Tum Turkey', a play on The Rum Tum Tugger from Cats!

Watch the video below!

I was so impressed by everyone's Thanksgiving song suggestions that I have decided to perform one. So here is @LouHarry's 'Zoom Changes Everything', one of my finest creations! Perhaps we can even get @mrmichaelball to sing along? Happy Thanksgiving everybody! - ALW pic.twitter.com/VqVjTUIHPh - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 26, 2020

