VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings ASPECTS OF LOVE Parody 'Zoom Changes Everything'
Webber recently asked for some ideas for Thanksgiving-themed versions of the titles of his songs.
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently asked for some ideas for Thanksgiving-themed versions of the titles of his songs. Later in the day yesterday, he took to Twitter to record a video singing one of his favorites, Zoom Changes Everything.
The song is a take on Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.
In the video, Webber cites that another one of his favorite suggestions was 'Rum Tum Turkey', a play on The Rum Tum Tugger from Cats!
Watch the video below!
I was so impressed by everyone's Thanksgiving song suggestions that I have decided to perform one. So here is @LouHarry's 'Zoom Changes Everything', one of my finest creations! Perhaps we can even get @mrmichaelball to sing along? Happy Thanksgiving everybody! - ALW pic.twitter.com/VqVjTUIHPh- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 26, 2020
