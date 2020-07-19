VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives a Tour of Abbey Road Studios and Reveals the Music For CINDERELLA is Being Recorded!

In a new video posted to Facebook, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave a tour of the iconic Abbey Road Studios, and reflected on some of the time he has spent working there.

Webber is currently working on the music for his upcoming production of Cinderella, and he revealed that some of it has already been recorded!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella is set to have its world premiere at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Wednesday 7 April 2021, with previews from Friday 19 March 2021.

The musical was previously scheduled to arrive in fall 2020, but plans were delayed with the shutdown of West End theatres. A workshop for the musical was held in spring 2019.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel. Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella.

