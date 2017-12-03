Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 3

Non-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama LeagueNon-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing ArtsNon-Equity Student Performers in ALADDIN JR. at ASH Theater CompanyNon-Equity Performers in EVITA at CPCC TheatreNon-Equity Actors in LA PETIT MOUSQUETAIRE at Devonshire PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and BOEING BOEING at The Candlelight TheatreNon-Equity Performers in RAGTIME at The Noel S. Ruiz TheatreNon-Equity Actors in MISERY at Des Moines Community PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in BACHELORETTE at Lake Worth PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in SILENT SKY at Clague PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Sound Stage LIVEOPEN in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National TourNon-Equity Performers in PASSION at Good Company TheatreNon-Equity Actors in BUG at Stagecrafters 2nd StageNon-Equity Performers in SESSICAL THE MUSICAL at Riverbank TheatreNon-Equity Actors in THE NERD at Riverbank TheatreNon-Equity Performers in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at Eight O'Clock TheatreNon-Equity Performers in THE IRISH...AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY at The Warner Stage CompanyNon-Equity Actors in A FEW GOOD MEN at Whittier Community TheatreNon-Equity Actors in STICK FLY at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in STICK FLY at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in STICK FLY at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in SYLVIA at Eastbound TheatreNon-Equity Performers in LOWER OSSINGTON THEATRE 2018 SPRING SEASON at Lower Ossington TheatreNon-Equity Performers in NEWSIES at The Rose TheaterNon-Equity Performers in SWEEP at Coffee & Whiskey ProductionsNon-Equity Actors in @THESPEEDOFJAKE at MadLab TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in HONK! JR. at The Un-Common Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Actors in I KNOW WHY THE CAGED BIRD SINGS at Prime Stage TheatreNon-Equity Performers in DISNEY'S NEWSIES at The Coterie and the White Theatre

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles