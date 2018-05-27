Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, May. 27
5/28/2018 - 5/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ACT II PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at Act II Playhouse Ltd.
5/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE LAB 2018 at Theatre Lab
5/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company
5/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company
5/29/2018 - 5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PORTLAND STAGE CO. 2018-19 SEASON at Portland Stage Company
5/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Theatre at the Center
5/29/2018 Submission in OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY at Florida Studio Theatre
5/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MAMMA MIA at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
5/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at Gulfshore Playhouse
5/29/2018 Submission in LET THE RIGHT ONE IN **Revised** at Hippodrome State Theatre
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in XANADU at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SITI COMPANY 2018 SEASON at SITI Company
5/30/2018 - 5/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLORIDA REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Florida Repertory Theatre
5/30/2018 - 5/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PUSHKIN **Location Change** at The American Vicarious Inc.
5/30/2018 Submission in ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Asolo Theatre Company
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THUNDERBODIES at SoHo Repertory Theatre Inc.
5/30/2018 Stage Manager in SHREK THE MUSICAL at Marriott Lincolnshire
5/30/2018 OPEN in THE BIRDS and A CHRISTMAS STORY at Garden Theatre
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE CAKE at Manhattan Theatre Club
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ELF at Ogunquit Playhouse
5/30/2018 Submission in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at SpeakEasy Stage Company
5/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at UCCS Theatreworks
5/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2018-19 SEASON at Old Globe
5/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2018-19 SEASON at Old Globe
5/30/2018 Submission in SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at PlayMakers Repertory Company
5/30/2018 Submission in FUN HOME at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
5/31/2018 Stage Manager in RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 2018-19 SEASON **Updated** at University of Delaware
5/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company
5/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company
5/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DAYS OF RAGE at Second Stage Theater
