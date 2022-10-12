Up on the Marquee: & JULIET

& Juliet is coming to Broadway! The new musical, which features a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, begins previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). With direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to flip the script on the greatest love story ever told.

The full company of & Juliet will include Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Check out the new marquee at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski