Up on the Marquee: HELL'S KITCHEN

Performances will begin March 28, 2024 at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Broadway premiere of the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN is set to will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.). 

The new musical will star Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Shuffle Along, The Color Purple), Kecia Lewis (Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Drowsy Chaperone, Children of a Lesser God) and Chris Lee (Hamilton) and Maleah Joi Moon both making their Broadway debuts. They will reprise the roles they created in the critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

