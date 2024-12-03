Up on the Marquee: EUREKA DAY

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The production stars Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, and begins previews November 25 and opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.

As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski