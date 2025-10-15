UNDER THE RADAR Unveils Full 2026 Festival Programming

The festival will run from January 7-25.
Under the Radar has unveiled the full lineup of over 30 productions for the festival’s 21st edition.
Since its reemergence in 2024, Under the Radar has gathered artists, audiences, and theater industry experts around a thrilling array of contemporary performances shaped by fearless experimentation. 2026 marks its third year as a citywide collaboration informed by the multiplicity of visions of the partner institutions’ artistic leaders. Simultaneously, 2026 also features the most Under the Radar-commissioned and produced work the festival has offered yet. Under the Radar 2026 inaugurates a new leadership model: Co-Creative Directors Meropi Peponides and Kaneza Schaal join Founder and Artistic Director Mark Russell to form the first of what will be rotating cohorts of festival curators, ensuring that the festival’s programming is ever-evolving and of-the-moment. The festival is produced by Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Sami Pyne of ArKtype.
2026 artists, presenting work over the course of 2.5 weeks in multiple performance disciplines, include Agrupación Señor Serrano; JoAnne Akalaitis; Anonymous Ensemble; Mario Banushi; j. bouey; Dahlak Brathwaite; Brokentalkers; Kinoshita Kabuki; Elevator Repair Service; Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein; Jo Fong and George Orange; Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel; Anne Gridley; The HawtPlates; Sunny Jain; Modesto “Flako” Jimenez; Autumn Knight; Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson; Cherish Menzo; Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company; Narcissister; Quarantine; Graham Sack; Tina Satter and Half Straddle; Kaneza Schaal;Roger Guenveur Smith; Pamela Sneed; The TEAM; Wet Mess; Kevin Matthew Wong; and The Wooster Group with Eric Berryman and Jharis Yokley.
Programming is presented in partnership with cultural organizations including The Chocolate Factory Theater, HERE Arts Center, Irish Arts Center, Japan Society, Joe’s Pub, La MaMa, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College, The Living Word Project, Mabou Mines, Mitu, New York Live Arts, New York Theatre Workshop, NYU Skirball, Onassis Culture, Onassis ONX, Park Avenue Armory’s Under Construction Series, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), Performance Space New York, The Performing Garage, Pregones/PRTT, The Public Theater, Soho Rep, Symphony Space, Waterwell, and Working Theater.
UNDER THE RADAR 2026 PROGRAMMING
Kevin Matthew Wong
Presented in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Jan 7-9, 13, & 15 at 7PM, Jan 14, 16, & 17 at 8:30PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 3:30PM
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Samuel Rehearsal Studio, Samuel B. & David Rose Building
165 W. 65th Street
New York, NY 10023
From theatre creator, performer, and video artist Kevin Matthew Wong comes a charming and intimate storytelling experience that blossoms into a multi-layered Chinese-Canadian tale spanning continents, migrations, and generations. Kevin has always wondered about his roots. Kevin is Hakka (客家)—one of the world’s most widely dispersed communities—he thinks. Out of the blue, Kevin receives a phone call asking him to write a play about Hakka identity. For seniors. In Markham, Ontario, where almost 50% of the population is Chinese. Vulnerable and epic, moving and playful, Benevolence is a powerful exploration of community, hybrid identities, and legacy. Tracing the roots of the Hakka (客家), Kevin Matthew Wong embarks on a journey to untangle these threads within himself.
Jo Fong and George Orange
Presented by Under the Radar and La MaMa
Jan 7, 12 – 16 at 7PM, Jan 8 – 9 at 6 PM, Jan 10 at 1 PM, and Jan 17 at 2 PM
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
66 E 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
Hopefully hopeful, The Rest of Our Lives is a joyful dose of dance, theatre, circus and games. A cabaret of life and near death. Two middle-aged lives in an eclectic, spontaneous, predictable and random decline. Jo is an old dancer, George an old clown. International Artists with over 100 years of life experience between them, armed with a soundtrack of floor-fillers, a book of raffle tickets and a sprinkling of eco-friendly optimism. Joyful, celebratory and hilarious. The struggle is real. It’s the beginning of the end. But we’re still here.
Brokentalkers
Presented by Irish Arts Center
Jan 7, 13, & 14 at 7:30PM, Jan 8-10 & 15-17 at 8PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 2PM
Irish Arts Center
726 11th Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Bellow, the first Under the Radar production to ever take place at midtown Manhattan’s Irish Arts Center, tells the extraordinary real-life story of one of Ireland’s foremost accordionists, Danny O’Mahony, a man who has dedicated his life to the preservation of traditional Irish music and to the mastery of his craft. Bellow takes the audience on a raw, intimate, deeply personal journey of self-reflection, passion, and the pursuit of artistic purpose. Bellow weaves together past and present as Danny revisits pivotal moments in his life, his first taste of music as a child, the mentors who shaped him and the unrelenting pursuit of mastery that left room for little else. Alongside Danny’s sublime live playing, Bellow features an original electronic composition by Valgier Siggurdson, new writing and contemporary dance, heightening the tension between past and present. Bellow at Irish Arts Center is a unique and astonishingly beautiful theatre performance exploring what it means to be an artist.
Mario Banushi
Presented by NYU Skirball
Jan 7-10 at 7:30PM
NYU Skirball
566 LaGuardia Place
New York, NY 10012
Creator of a stage language all his own, the 27-year-old Albanian–born Mario Banushi has been hailed internationally as the wunderkind of Greek theater. If, in his previous works, the theme was mourning, in MAMI it is the source of life. In Banushi’s personal mythology, the almost identical Greek words mami and mam become identical: Mami, as in mother; Mam, as in food. One pulls out one’s heart and offers it to another like a warm loaf of bread. The stage becomes a landscape of memory, as eerie as it is familiar. The performers, immersed in silence, create moments of profound emotion and urge us to recognize and confront our own memories, our own relationships, and the freight of the emotional legacy we carry. Recently presented to rave reviews at the Avignon Festival, MAMI is a visual poem about the mother-child relationship, a show that serves as a tribute to the women who nurtured us.
Roger Guenveur Smith
Presented by New York Theatre Workshop and Under the Radar
Jan 7 & 8 at 8:30PM, Jan 9, 13-16 at 9PM, Jan 10 at 3PM, Jan 10, 11, & 17 at 6PM, Jan 18 at 12PM
New York Theatre Workshop
79 E. 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith presents an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat. Weaving personal stories and historical anecdotes with his improvisational performance style, Guenveur Smith explores the legacy of one of the most defining artists of the 20th century and his enduring impact. Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Smith was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith’s politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat’s canvas, and Smith eventually created “Smiley”, the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee’s classic Do the Right Thing. Smith has presented his intimate meditation on Basquiat and his enduring legacy for retrospectives of the artist’s work at the Brooklyn Museum and MOCA Los Angeles, as well as an acclaimed run at St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre.
Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel
A Waterwell Production
Presented by La MaMa
Jan 7-11, 2025
The Club at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
74A East 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
30 years apart, Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford provoked a reckoning about who is given the power to shape the future of our country by telling the story of one of the most private moments of their lives in one of the most public settings imaginable. With an ensemble of four actors speaking from the verbatim transcripts of these pivotal hearings, these two women’s stories can be seen side by side in a new light in Waterwell’s illuminating production. Venue to be announced.
JoAnne Akalaitis
Produced and Presented by Mabou Mines
Jan 8, 9, 12, & 14-16 at 7:30PM, Jan 10, 11, 17, & 18 at 5:30PM, and Jan 10 & 17 at 8PM
Mabou Mines
150 1st Avenue (Second Floor)
New York, NY 10009
“Have you no respect for misery?” complains Maddie Rooney, Beckett’s first female protagonist, on her stumbling journey to the rail station to meet her blind old husband Dan. All That Fall, Mabou Mines’ 10th Beckett production in its 56 year history, is a visual and sonic landscape, a diorama from which spills “a text written to come out of the dark.” Overwhelmed by sounds of dialects, animals, machines, dragging feet, roaring trains, All That Fall leads us through an ordinary day to its shocking and tragic end.
Kaneza Schaal
Presented by Kaneza Schaal and Under the Radar at The Performing Garage
Jan 8, 10, & 12
The Performing Garage
33 Wooster Street
New York, NY 10013
DATA ROOM is a series of intimate, public conversations conceived by New York-based theater, opera, and film artist Kaneza Schaal. Staged at The Performing Garage, the project explores how we exchange knowledge, preserve creative lineage, and build shared meaning in a time of fragmented attention and digital overexposure. “What do I do as an artist?” Schaal asks. “I make secure spaces for storing and sharing materials with select individuals: I make data rooms.” This first iteration marks the launch of a multi-year project focused on the architectures—physical, social, and conceptual—that shape how ideas circulate today. DATA ROOM operates as both metaphor and method: a site for critical exchange, cultural memory, and imaginative refuge.
Tina Satter and Half Straddle
Adapted from The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant by Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Presented as part of Park Avenue Armory’s Under Construction Series and by Half Straddle
Jan 8 at 6PM, Jan 9-12 at 7PM
Park Avenue Armory
643 Park Ave
New York, NY 10065
Half Straddle presents a work-in-progress showing of PETRA, the company’s new adaptation of Fassbinder’s play, which follows a fashion designer living in self-imposed isolation whose world unravels when she falls obsessively in love with a beautiful young model named Karin. As their relationship shifts and fractures, Petra’s emotional control slips. Set entirely in Petra’s apartment, the story unfolds like a psychological chamber piece—intimate, intense, and laced with both cruelty and love. Half Straddle’s approach to Fassbinder’s play allows the performances to shape a surprising and deceptively moving exploration of ambition, desire, companionship, and the complexities of family.
Kinoshita Kabuki
Presented by Japan Society
Jan 8, 9, 10 at 7:30PM, Jan 11 at 2:30PM
Japan Society
333 East 47th Street
New York, NY 10017
When a group of refugees flee to safety, they are approached by an uncompromising inspector whose life depends on apprehending the fugitive among the group. Can the refugees cross the border? Recognized as a masterpiece of kabuki theater...
Dahlak Brathwaite
Presented by The Living Word Project at A.R.T./New York Theatres
Jan 8-12, 16, & 17 at 8:30PM, Jan 9 at 2PM, Jan 11 & 17 at 12:30PM, Jan 14 at 5:30PM, Jan 15 at 1PM, and Jan 18 at 5PM
A.R.T./New York Theatres
502 W 53rd Street
New York, NY 10019
Try/Step/Trip is a concept musical performed in the body through the choreographic language of step...
Sunny Jain
Presented by Symphony Space
Jan 9 at 8PM
Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre
2537 Broadway
New York, NY 10025
Don’t miss this bold, new, multimedia, world premiere work by Sunny Jain...
Presented by Onassis Culture
Jan 9-12 & 15-18
Public Hours from 1PM-7PM
Onassis ONX
390 Broadway, Floor 4
New York, NY 10013
TECHNE Homecoming is a dynamic exhibition of five large-scale art installations and immersive performances...
Graham Sack
Presented by Onassis ONX
Jan 9 at 6:00PM, Jan 10 at 5:30PM, Jan 10 at 9:30PM, Jan 11 at 2PM and 7PM, and Jan 12 at 7PM
Onassis ONX
390 Broadway, Floor 4
New York, NY 10013
A son keeps vigil at his father’s bedside, reading aloud from the old man’s journals...
Anonymous Ensemble
Presented by Pregones/PRTT
Jan 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 7PM, Jan 11 & 18 at 3PM
Pregones/PRTT
575 Walton Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Anonymous Ensemble’s Llontop celebrates Andean culture and language and features the song-poems of Quechua poet Irma Alvarez-Ccoscco...
The TEAM
Presented by The TEAM (Rachel Chavkin, Artistic Director) and The Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College
Jan 9 & 10 at 7:30PM, Jan 10 at 2:30PM, Jan 11 at 12PM, and Jan 11 at 5PM
Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College
2920 Campus Road
Brooklyn, NY 11210
Onstage is a two-story house. From one angle, it’s mucked out after a flood. From another, it’s a new development wrapped in Tyvek. And from another, it’s “Tara” from Gone with the Wind being transformed into an Airbnb. The piano can’t be tuned. Someone is quilting in the corner. Come in.
Co-written by 21 Black-, POC-, and white-identifying artists ranging in age from 29 to 99, RECONSTRUCTING is a new work by internationally-renowned theater collective The TEAM that wrestles with how, in the aftermath of slavery, we might move through history together. Propelled by a quilt-like score, this “complex and combustible project” (Sarah Holdren, Vulture) slips between fact and fiction and performance and ritual to tell a story of historical figures and fictional characters seeking and fleeing intimacy—and us as makers doing the same.
Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson
A Mitu Expansion Work
Jan 9 & 12-16 at 8PM, Jan 11 at 7PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 4PM
Mitu580
580 Sackett Street, Unit A – Ground Floor
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Under the glow of a flickering screen, a daughter reconstructs her deceased father. Pixel by pixel, contradiction by contradiction. 2021 is a live performance where theatre, AI, and video-game storytelling converge, blurring the boundary between human remembrance and machine logic. An audience member steps into the role of Brian, an unhoused veteran reliving his final weeks inside a looping digital hospital: a labyrinth of corridors, bureaucratic dead ends, and fleeting human contact. Guided by his daughter’s narration, fragments of data become playable memory. Each decision glitches reality a little more. How do we provide dignity in death to those we fundamentally disagree with? Part elegy, part experiment, 2021 exposes the tenderness and terror of digital resurrection. It asks not whether machines can think, but whether memory itself is a kind of simulation.
The HawtPlates (Justin Hicks, Kenita Miller-Hicks, Jade Hicks)
Produced by HERE Arts Center, originally commissioned and developed through the HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP), with co-commissioning support from Under the Radar
Jan 9, 13-17, & 20-24 at 8:30PM, and Jan 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, & 25 at 4PM (Jan 9-11 are preview performances)
HERE Arts Center
145 Sixth Avenue,
New York, NY 10013
Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award-winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates. Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reverie. A 2023 HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP) commission with additional co-commissioning support by Under the Radar, this psychedelic live concept album makes its world premiere at the 2026 Under the Radar Festival.
j. bouey
Presented by Under the Radar
Jan 11 & 12
A Tale of Fire and Flight is a poetic rendition of the saga of Black Copper, a dancer who self-immolates to protest the encroachment of a fascist government and is subsequently reborn as the mythical phoenix. Creator j. bouey utilizes elements of Afrofuturism, science fiction, fantasy, and social dance to uplift this funky theater project that keeps the storytelling traditions of the Black queer diaspora alive through performance. Black Copper mirrors the rebellious dream of the legend of the Flying Africans who sought freedom, much as this era’s children of the sky seek truth and liberation through disco and house club culture today. This excerpt from bouey’s multi-part SATURN cycle of performances offers an invitation into their cosmology through the physical embodiment of these cultures and an electrifying array of digital and multimedia production.
Pamela Sneed
Presented by Joe's Pub
Jan 11 at 6PM, and Jan 16 & 17 at 7PM
Joe’s Pub
425 Lafayette St
New York, NY 10003
A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton is a biographical exploration of the influential 20th century artist Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton. The work is written, conceived, and embodied by the poet and performer Pamela Sneed. A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton is a vivacious cabaret performance dedicated to an unsung Black woman founder of rock and roll, best known as the original voice behind “Hound Dog” and “Ball ‘n’ Chain.” Backed by a live four-piece band, led by guitarist and Music Director Viva DeConcini, Sneed sings, speaks, and celebrates the complications and beauty of Thornton’s journey into vivid theatrical life. Crafted with an eye toward restorative justice, Big Mama pays overdue credit to Thornton’s musical legacy.
The Wooster Group With Eric Berryman and Jharis Yokley
Presented at Joe’s Pub
Jan 12 at 7PM, & Jan 13 at 9:30PM
Joe’s Pub
425 Lafayette St
New York, NY 10003
A dive into the distinctive genre of Black American storytelling called Toasts. A predecessor of rap, Toasts are fantastical, bawdy epic poems about legendary street heroes such as Shine (the lone Black man on the Titanic), Signifying Monkey, and Pimpin’ Sam. Featuring Eric Berryman and drummer Jharis Yokley. Directed by Kate Valk with production design by Elizabeth LeCompte and sound design by Eric Sluyter. Based on a 1976 LP recorded by folklorist Bruce Jackson.
Cherish Menzo
Presented by Under the Radar and Performance Space New York
Jan 13, 14, & 16-18 at 7PM
Performance Space New York
150 First Avenue (Fourth Floor)
New York, NY 10009
In DARKMATTER, Cherish Menzo and her onstage partner Camilo Mejía Cortés explore ways to detach their bodies from public perception and their daily reality. Among other references, they look up to the sky, at dark matter, at black holes that meet and collide to give birth to a new, (afro)futuristic and enigmatic body. Menzo rids themselves of biased ways of looking at one’s own body, at that of the other, and at the stories we attribute to bodies in general. Together, Menzo and Cortés throw their bodies into complex conversations that they want to both enter into and transcend—a duality that feeds the performance. As in her previous project, JEZEBEL, Menzo stretches her movement vocabulary further by “Chopping and Screwing” her choreography via the Houston, Texas hip-hop remix technique in which the tempo of a song is sharply reduced and the pitch is lowered. By stretching the notions of time, the performing body generates new readings and perceptions. In DARKMATTER, Menzo aims to create a thorough reshuffling of our atoms, looking for a new form for—and way of looking at—our body and the complex outside world to which it relates.
Wet Mess
Presented by Under the Radar at Dixon Place
Jan 13, 14, 16 & 17 at 9:30PM
Dixon Place
161A Chrystie Street
New York, NY 10002
Wet Mess messifies transitions, testosterone and the edges of drag. Come and discover surreal spectacles, dykey desires and a choreography of guttural sexuality in a performance combining movement with pre-recorded interviews. Wet Mess pinches at the dull flesh of life where the magical is in the mundane and made-up sht becomes real. Wet Mess is a wet mess, horny for your confusion. Let it all out and guess again at the insecure balding white man, pssy prince, alien baby. Have a lollygag, think about your fantasy flesh suits, call me sweet prince, and remember Roger in a robe. Choose to make some silly campy decisions, with all the hairy thems and dykey men. Mainly thinking about cunnilingus cunni cunni lingus but also being more unknown than known. All I really wanna do is strip for the stripper and drive her home with the dogs.
An Elevator Repair Service Production
Presented by The Public Theater
Jan 14-17, 20-24 at 7:30PM, Jan 18 at 2PM, & Jan 24 at 1:30PM
The Public Theater
425 Lafayette St
New York, NY 10003
James Joyce’s Ulysses has fascinated, perplexed, scandalized, and/or defeated readers for over a century. Building on a rich history of staging modernist works—Gatz, The Sound and the Fury, The Select (The Sun Also Rises)—Elevator Repair Service braves the Mount Everest of twentieth-century literature. Seven performers sit down for a sober reading but soon find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries as they careen on a fast-forward tour through Joyce’s funhouse of styles. With humor, pathos, and a richly layered design, ERS stitches together verbatim passages from Joyce’s epic masterpiece into a two-and-a-half hour tour de force.
Anne Gridley
World premiering at Soho Rep
Jan 14-18, 20-24 at 7PM, and Jan 24 at 3PM
Soho Rep
Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons
416 W 42nd St., Floor 4,
New York, NY 10036
Anne has a disease you’ve probably never heard of and it doesn’t have a cure. Her doctor says it shouldn’t define her, but she’s going to define it for you. Watch Me Walk is a hilarious, biting, and compassionate new play about disability, pity, injustice, and family mythologies that will stay with you long after the curtain – or Anne – falls.
Agrupación Señor Serrano
Presented in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Jan 14, 16, & 17 at 7PM, Jan 15 at 8:30PM, Jan 17 & 18 at 2PM
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Clark Studio Theater, Samuel B. & David Rose Building
165 W. 65th Street
New York, NY 10023
Experience Birdie, a genre-defying production that blends documentary images, stagecraft, and visual poetry to offer a playful yet powerful artistic reflection on migration and the contradictions of our globalized world. The show begins with a striking photograph: migrants clinging to a fence in Melilla, while golfers play on E.U. soil a few meters away. On stage, three magnetic performers manipulate cameras, scale models, and over 2,000 miniature animals to project a universe where the smallest details become vast landscapes—where Hitchcock’s The Birds echoes threats and hopes of today, and where everyday objects build metaphors for mass movement, consumer society, and human resilience.
Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein
Presented by Live Artery | New York Live Arts, co-commissioned by Under the Radar
Jan 14, 15 at 7:30PM, Jan 16 at 9PM, Jan 17 at 4PM
Live Artery | New York Live Arts
219 W 19th Street, between 7th & 8th Ave,
New York, NY 10011
Beneath the shimmer of a disco ball, lucky contestants dance like they have the world on a string. The year is 1976, an irresistible bassline drives, and the martinis never run dry. What could go wrong? While the contestants nearly lose their minds with the pleasure of being selected, The Host has reconfigured the game. Ripped headfirst from their shrimp cocktail, gameplay unfolds at breakneck speed. Cement punctures the dancehall, the party grinds to a halt, and an inky night belches to the surface.
Narcissister
Presented by NYU Skirball
Jan 16 & 17 at 7:30PM, and Jan 18 at 3PM
NYU Skirball
566 LaGuardia Place
New York, NY 10012
Rooted in a fascination with states of impending collapse, both literal and metaphoric, Voyage Into Infinity captivates viewers through an inventive collision of reclaimed, everyday items with the spectacle that has defined much of Narcissister’s two-decade practice...
Autumn Knight
Commissioned and Presented by The Chocolate Factory Theater
Jan 16-18 at 7PM
The Chocolate Factory Theater
38-33 24th Street
Queens, NY 11101
NOTHING: more is an anti-still life, a composition of objects and bodies constantly in flux...
Quarantine
Presented by La MaMa, Under the Radar, and Working Theater
Jan 17, 12PM-12AM
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
66 E 4th Street
New York, NY 10003
Nice to meet you, what do you do? 12 Last Songs is part live exhibition, part epic performance...
Modesto “Flako” Jimenez
Presented by Onassis ONX
Supported + Produced by Onassis ONX, Oye! Group and MAX (Media Art Xploration)
Jan 17 at 3PM & 6PM (Salon at 4PM), Jan 18 at 12PM & 4PM (Salon at 1PM)
Onassis ONX
390 Broadway, Floor 4
New York, NY 10013
¡Harken! is a transfiguration of the flawed and fragmented pieces of history written about Juan Rodriguez...
Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company. Produced by Performing Lines.
Presented in partnership with Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)
Jan 21 & 22 at 7PM, Jan 23 & 24 at 8PM, Jan 24 at 2PM, and Jan 25 at 3PM
Shows continue through February 1 after the end of the Under the Radar Festival
Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)
6 WTC, 251 Fulton St
New York, NY 10007
Visitors leave. Right? Sydney Harbor. January 1788. Seven Aboriginal leaders gather while a mysterious fleet of nawi (giant ships) amasses in the bay. As the vessels creep closer, the leaders face a fateful decision: send the strangers away or welcome them? Winner of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble, PAC NYC is proud to welcome The Visitors for its first international production. From Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison and acclaimed Quandamooka man director Wesley Enoch, this gripping, deeply researched drama captures one of the most pivotal and painful days in Australia’s history—while offering a sharp and funny portrait of how communities respond to change and the unknown.
