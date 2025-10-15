UNDER THE RADAR Unveils Full 2026 Festival Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under the Radar has unveiled the full lineup of over 30 productions for the festival’s 21st edition.

Since its reemergence in 2024, Under the Radar has gathered artists, audiences, and theater industry experts around a thrilling array of contemporary performances shaped by fearless experimentation. 2026 marks its third year as a citywide collaboration informed by the multiplicity of visions of the partner institutions’ artistic leaders. Simultaneously, 2026 also features the most Under the Radar-commissioned and produced work the festival has offered yet. Under the Radar 2026 inaugurates a new leadership model: Co-Creative Directors Meropi Peponides and Kaneza Schaal join Founder and Artistic Director Mark Russell to form the first of what will be rotating cohorts of festival curators, ensuring that the festival’s programming is ever-evolving and of-the-moment. The festival is produced by Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Sami Pyne of ArKtype.

2026 artists, presenting work over the course of 2.5 weeks in multiple performance disciplines, include Agrupación Señor Serrano; JoAnne Akalaitis; Anonymous Ensemble; Mario Banushi; j. bouey; Dahlak Brathwaite; Brokentalkers; Kinoshita Kabuki; Elevator Repair Service; Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein; Jo Fong and George Orange; Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel; Anne Gridley; The HawtPlates; Sunny Jain; Modesto ​“Flako” Jimenez; Autumn Knight; Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson; Cherish Menzo; Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company; Narcissister; Quarantine; Graham Sack; Tina Satter and Half Straddle; Kaneza Schaal;Roger Guenveur Smith; Pamela Sneed; The TEAM; Wet Mess; Kevin Matthew Wong; and The Wooster Group with Eric Berryman and Jharis Yokley.

Programming is presented in partnership with cultural organizations including The Chocolate Factory Theater, HERE Arts Center, Irish Arts Center, Japan Society, Joe’s Pub, La MaMa, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College, The Living Word Project, Mabou Mines, ​​Mitu, New York Live Arts, New York Theatre Workshop, NYU Skirball, Onassis Culture, Onassis ONX, Park Avenue Armory’s Under Construction Series, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), Performance Space New York, The Performing Garage, Pregones/PRTT, The Public Theater, Soho Rep, Symphony Space, Waterwell, and Working Theater.

UNDER THE RADAR 2026 PROGRAMMING

Benevolence

Kevin Matthew Wong

Presented in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Jan 7-9, 13, & 15 at 7PM, Jan 14, 16, & 17 at 8:30PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 3:30PM

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Samuel Rehearsal Studio, Samuel B. & David Rose Building

165 W. 65th Street

New York, NY 10023

From theatre creator, performer, and video artist Kevin Matthew Wong comes a charming and intimate storytelling experience that blossoms into a multi-layered Chinese-Canadian tale spanning continents, migrations, and generations. Kevin has always wondered about his roots. Kevin is Hakka (客家)—one of the world’s most widely dispersed communities—he thinks. Out of the blue, Kevin receives a phone call asking him to write a play about Hakka identity. For seniors. In Markham, Ontario, where almost 50% of the population is Chinese. Vulnerable and epic, moving and playful, Benevolence is a powerful exploration of community, hybrid identities, and legacy. Tracing the roots of the Hakka (客家), Kevin Matthew Wong embarks on a journey to untangle these threads within himself.

The Rest of Our Lives

Jo Fong and George Orange

Presented by Under the Radar and La MaMa

Jan 7, 12 – 16 at 7PM, Jan 8 – 9 at 6 PM, Jan 10 at 1 PM, and Jan 17 at 2 PM

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

66 E 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

Hopefully hopeful, The Rest of Our Lives is a joyful dose of dance, theatre, circus and games. A cabaret of life and near death. Two middle-aged lives in an eclectic, spontaneous, predictable and random decline. Jo is an old dancer, George an old clown. International Artists with over 100 years of life experience between them, armed with a soundtrack of floor-fillers, a book of raffle tickets and a sprinkling of eco-friendly optimism. Joyful, celebratory and hilarious. The struggle is real. It’s the beginning of the end. But we’re still here.

Bellow

Brokentalkers

Presented by Irish Arts Center

Jan 7, 13, & 14 at 7:30PM, Jan 8-10 & 15-17 at 8PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 2PM

Irish Arts Center

726 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Bellow, the first Under the Radar production to ever take place at midtown Manhattan’s Irish Arts Center, tells the extraordinary real-life story of one of Ireland’s foremost accordionists, Danny O’Mahony, a man who has dedicated his life to the preservation of traditional Irish music and to the mastery of his craft. Bellow takes the audience on a raw, intimate, deeply personal journey of self-reflection, passion, and the pursuit of artistic purpose. Bellow weaves together past and present as Danny revisits pivotal moments in his life, his first taste of music as a child, the mentors who shaped him and the unrelenting pursuit of mastery that left room for little else. Alongside Danny’s sublime live playing, Bellow features an original electronic composition by Valgier Siggurdson, new writing and contemporary dance, heightening the tension between past and present. Bellow at Irish Arts Center is a unique and astonishingly beautiful theatre performance exploring what it means to be an artist.

MAMI

Mario Banushi

Presented by NYU Skirball

Jan 7-10 at 7:30PM

NYU Skirball

566 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

Creator of a stage language all his own, the 27-year-old Albanian–born Mario Banushi has been hailed internationally as the wunderkind of Greek theater. If, in his previous works, the theme was mourning, in MAMI it is the source of life. In Banushi’s personal mythology, the almost identical Greek words mami and mam become identical: Mami, as in mother; Mam, as in food. One pulls out one’s heart and offers it to another like a warm loaf of bread. The stage becomes a landscape of memory, as eerie as it is familiar. The performers, immersed in silence, create moments of profound emotion and urge us to recognize and confront our own memories, our own relationships, and the freight of the emotional legacy we carry. Recently presented to rave reviews at the Avignon Festival, MAMI is a visual poem about the mother-child relationship, a show that serves as a tribute to the women who nurtured us.

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Roger Guenveur Smith

Presented by New York Theatre Workshop and Under the Radar

Jan 7 & 8 at 8:30PM, Jan 9, 13-16 at 9PM, Jan 10 at 3PM, Jan 10, 11, & 17 at 6PM, Jan 18 at 12PM

New York Theatre Workshop

79 E. 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith presents an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat. Weaving personal stories and historical anecdotes with his improvisational performance style, Guenveur Smith explores the legacy of one of the most defining artists of the 20th century and his enduring impact. Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Smith was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith’s politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat’s canvas, and Smith eventually created “Smiley”, the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee’s classic Do the Right Thing. Smith has presented his intimate meditation on Basquiat and his enduring legacy for retrospectives of the artist’s work at the Brooklyn Museum and MOCA Los Angeles, as well as an acclaimed run at St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre.

The Ford/Hill Project

Lee Sunday Evans and Elizabeth Marvel

A Waterwell Production

Presented by La MaMa

Jan 7-11, 2025

The Club at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

74A East 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

30 years apart, Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford provoked a reckoning about who is given the power to shape the future of our country by telling the story of one of the most private moments of their lives in one of the most public settings imaginable. With an ensemble of four actors speaking from the verbatim transcripts of these pivotal hearings, these two women’s stories can be seen side by side in a new light in Waterwell’s illuminating production. Venue to be announced.

All That Fall

JoAnne Akalaitis

Produced and Presented by Mabou Mines

Jan 8, 9, 12, & 14-16 at 7:30PM, Jan 10, 11, 17, & 18 at 5:30PM, and Jan 10 & 17 at 8PM

Mabou Mines

150 1st Avenue (Second Floor)

New York, NY 10009

“Have you no respect for misery?” complains Maddie Rooney, Beckett’s first female protagonist, on her stumbling journey to the rail station to meet her blind old husband Dan. All That Fall, Mabou Mines’ 10th Beckett production in its 56 year history, is a visual and sonic landscape, a diorama from which spills “a text written to come out of the dark.” Overwhelmed by sounds of dialects, animals, machines, dragging feet, roaring trains, All That Fall leads us through an ordinary day to its shocking and tragic end.

DATA ROOM

Kaneza Schaal

Presented by Kaneza Schaal and Under the Radar at The Performing Garage

Jan 8, 10, & 12

The Performing Garage

33 Wooster Street

New York, NY 10013

DATA ROOM is a series of intimate, public conversations conceived by New York-based theater, opera, and film artist Kaneza Schaal. Staged at The Performing Garage, the project explores how we exchange knowledge, preserve creative lineage, and build shared meaning in a time of fragmented attention and digital overexposure. “What do I do as an artist?” Schaal asks. “I make secure spaces for storing and sharing materials with select individuals: I make data rooms.” This first iteration marks the launch of a multi-year project focused on the architectures—physical, social, and conceptual—that shape how ideas circulate today. DATA ROOM operates as both metaphor and method: a site for critical exchange, cultural memory, and imaginative refuge.

PETRA

Tina Satter and Half Straddle

Adapted from The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Presented as part of Park Avenue Armory’s Under Construction Series and by Half Straddle

Jan 8 at 6PM, Jan 9-12 at 7PM

Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Ave

New York, NY 10065

Half Straddle presents a work-in-progress showing of PETRA‌, the company’s new adaptation of Fassbinder’s play, which follows a fashion designer living in self-imposed isolation whose world unravels when she falls obsessively in love with a beautiful young model named Karin.‌ ‌As their relationship shifts and fractures,‌ Petra’s emotional control slips. Set entirely in Petra’s apartment, the story unfolds like a psychological chamber piece—intimate, intense, and laced with both cruelty and love.‌ Half Straddle’s approach to Fassbinder’s play allows the performances to shape a surprising and deceptively moving exploration of ambition, desire, companionship, and the complexities of family.

Kanjincho

Kinoshita Kabuki

Presented by Japan Society

Jan 8, 9, 10 at 7:30PM, Jan 11 at 2:30PM

Japan Society

333 East 47th Street

New York, NY 10017

When a group of refugees flee to safety, they are approached by an uncompromising inspector whose life depends on apprehending the fugitive among the group. Can the refugees cross the border? Recognized as a masterpiece of kabuki theater...

Try/Step/Trip

Dahlak Brathwaite

Presented by The Living Word Project at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Jan 8-12, 16, & 17 at 8:30PM, Jan 9 at 2PM, Jan 11 & 17 at 12:30PM, Jan 14 at 5:30PM, Jan 15 at 1PM, and Jan 18 at 5PM

A.R.T./New York Theatres

502 W 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

Try/Step/Trip is a concept musical performed in the body through the choreographic language of step...

Love Force

Sunny Jain

Presented by Symphony Space

Jan 9 at 8PM

Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

2537 Broadway

New York, NY 10025

Don’t miss this bold, new, multimedia, world premiere work by Sunny Jain...

TECHNE Homecoming

Presented by Onassis Culture

Jan 9-12 & 15-18

Public Hours from 1PM-7PM

Onassis ONX

390 Broadway, Floor 4

New York, NY 10013

TECHNE Homecoming is a dynamic exhibition of five large-scale art installations and immersive performances...

We Have No Need of Other Worlds (We Need Mirrors)

Graham Sack

Presented by Onassis ONX

Jan 9 at 6:00PM, Jan 10 at 5:30PM, Jan 10 at 9:30PM, Jan 11 at 2PM and 7PM, and Jan 12 at 7PM

Onassis ONX

390 Broadway, Floor 4

New York, NY 10013

A son keeps vigil at his father’s bedside, reading aloud from the old man’s journals...

Llontop

Anonymous Ensemble

Presented by Pregones/PRTT

Jan 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 7PM, Jan 11 & 18 at 3PM

Pregones/PRTT

575 Walton Avenue

Bronx, NY 10451

Anonymous Ensemble’s Llontop celebrates Andean culture and language and features the song-poems of Quechua poet Irma Alvarez-Ccoscco...

RECONSTRUCTING

The TEAM

Presented by The TEAM (Rachel Chavkin, Artistic Director) and The Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College

Jan 9 & 10 at 7:30PM, Jan 10 at 2:30PM, Jan 11 at 12PM, and Jan 11 at 5PM

Leonard & Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College

2920 Campus Road

Brooklyn, NY 11210

Onstage is a two-story house. From one angle, it’s mucked out after a flood. From another, it’s a new development wrapped in Tyvek. And from another, it’s “Tara” from Gone with the Wind being transformed into an Airbnb. The piano can’t be tuned. Someone is quilting in the corner. Come in.

Co-written by 21 Black-, POC-, and white-identifying artists ranging in age from 29 to 99, RECONSTRUCTING is a new work by internationally-renowned theater collective The TEAM that wrestles with how, in the aftermath of slavery, we might move through history together. Propelled by a quilt-like score, this “complex and combustible project” (Sarah Holdren, Vulture) slips between fact and fiction and performance and ritual to tell a story of historical figures and fictional characters seeking and fleeing intimacy—and us as makers doing the same.

2021

Cole Lewis, Patrick Blenkarn, and Sam Ferguson

A Mitu Expansion Work

Jan 9 & 12-16 at 8PM, Jan 11 at 7PM, and Jan 10, 17, & 18 at 4PM

Mitu580

580 Sackett Street, Unit A – Ground Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Under the glow of a flickering screen, a daughter reconstructs her deceased father. Pixel by pixel, contradiction by contradiction. 2021 is a live performance where theatre, AI, and video-game storytelling converge, blurring the boundary between human remembrance and machine logic. An audience member steps into the role of Brian, an unhoused veteran reliving his final weeks inside a looping digital hospital: a labyrinth of corridors, bureaucratic dead ends, and fleeting human contact. Guided by his daughter’s narration, fragments of data become playable memory. Each decision glitches reality a little more. How do we provide dignity in death to those we fundamentally disagree with? Part elegy, part experiment, 2021 exposes the tenderness and terror of digital resurrection. It asks not whether machines can think, but whether memory itself is a kind of simulation.

Dream Feed

The HawtPlates (Justin Hicks, Kenita Miller-Hicks, Jade Hicks)

Produced by HERE Arts Center, originally commissioned and developed through the HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP), with co-commissioning support from Under the Radar

Jan 9, 13-17, & 20-24 at 8:30PM, and Jan 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, & 25 at 4PM (Jan 9-11 are preview performances)

HERE Arts Center

145 Sixth Avenue,

New York, NY 10013

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award-winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates. Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reverie. A 2023 HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP) commission with additional co-commissioning support by Under the Radar, this psychedelic live concept album makes its world premiere at the 2026 Under the Radar Festival.

Excerpts from A Tale of Fire and Flight

j. bouey

Presented by Under the Radar

Jan 11 & 12

A Tale of Fire and Flight is a poetic rendition of the saga of Black Copper, a dancer who self-immolates to protest the encroachment of a fascist government and is subsequently reborn as the mythical phoenix. Creator j. bouey utilizes elements of Afrofuturism, science fiction, fantasy, and social dance to uplift this funky theater project that keeps the storytelling traditions of the Black queer diaspora alive through performance. Black Copper mirrors the rebellious dream of the legend of the Flying Africans who sought freedom, much as this era’s children of the sky seek truth and liberation through disco and house club culture today. This excerpt from bouey’s multi-part SATURN cycle of performances offers an invitation into their cosmology through the physical embodiment of these cultures and an electrifying array of digital and multimedia production.

A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton

Pamela Sneed

Presented by Joe's Pub

Jan 11 at 6PM, and Jan 16 & 17 at 7PM

Joe’s Pub

425 Lafayette St

New York, NY 10003

A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton is a biographical exploration of the influential 20th century artist Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton. The work is written, conceived, and embodied by the poet and performer Pamela Sneed. A Tribute to Big Mama Thornton is a vivacious cabaret performance dedicated to an unsung Black woman founder of rock and roll, best known as the original voice behind “Hound Dog” and “Ball ‘n’ Chain.” Backed by a live four-piece band, led by guitarist and Music Director Viva DeConcini, Sneed sings, speaks, and celebrates the complications and beauty of Thornton’s journey into vivid theatrical life. Crafted with an eye toward restorative justice, Big Mama pays overdue credit to Thornton’s musical legacy.

Get Your Ass in The Water and Swim Like Me

The Wooster Group With Eric Berryman and Jharis Yokley

Presented at Joe’s Pub

Jan 12 at 7PM, & Jan 13 at 9:30PM

Joe’s Pub

425 Lafayette St

New York, NY 10003

A dive into the distinctive genre of Black American storytelling called Toasts. A predecessor of rap, Toasts are fantastical, bawdy epic poems about legendary street heroes such as Shine (the lone Black man on the Titanic), Signifying Monkey, and Pimpin’ Sam. Featuring Eric Berryman and drummer Jharis Yokley. Directed by Kate Valk with production design by Elizabeth LeCompte and sound design by Eric Sluyter. Based on a 1976 LP recorded by folklorist Bruce Jackson.

DARKMATTER

Cherish Menzo

Presented by Under the Radar and Performance Space New York

Jan 13, 14, & 16-18 at 7PM

Performance Space New York

150 First Avenue (Fourth Floor)

New York, NY 10009

In DARKMATTER, Cherish Menzo and her onstage partner Camilo Mejía Cortés explore ways to detach their bodies from public perception and their daily reality. Among other references, they look up to the sky, at dark matter, at black holes that meet and collide to give birth to a new, (afro)futuristic and enigmatic body. Menzo rids themselves of biased ways of looking at one’s own body, at that of the other, and at the stories we attribute to bodies in general. Together, Menzo and Cortés throw their bodies into complex conversations that they want to both enter into and transcend—a duality that feeds the performance. As in her previous project, JEZEBEL, Menzo stretches her movement vocabulary further by “Chopping and Screwing” her choreography via the Houston, Texas hip-hop remix technique in which the tempo of a song is sharply reduced and the pitch is lowered. By stretching the notions of time, the performing body generates new readings and perceptions. In DARKMATTER, Menzo aims to create a thorough reshuffling of our atoms, looking for a new form for—and way of looking at—our body and the complex outside world to which it relates.

TESTO

Wet Mess

Presented by Under the Radar at Dixon Place

Jan 13, 14, 16 & 17 at 9:30PM

Dixon Place

161A Chrystie Street

New York, NY 10002

Wet Mess messifies transitions, testosterone and the edges of drag. Come and discover surreal spectacles, dykey desires and a choreography of guttural sexuality in a performance combining movement with pre-recorded interviews. Wet Mess pinches at the dull flesh of life where the magical is in the mundane and made-up sht becomes real. Wet Mess is a wet mess, horny for your confusion. Let it all out and guess again at the insecure balding white man, pssy prince, alien baby. Have a lollygag, think about your fantasy flesh suits, call me sweet prince, and remember Roger in a robe. Choose to make some silly campy decisions, with all the hairy thems and dykey men. Mainly thinking about cunnilingus cunni cunni lingus but also being more unknown than known. All I really wanna do is strip for the stripper and drive her home with the dogs.

Ulysses

An Elevator Repair Service Production

Presented by The Public Theater

Jan 14-17, 20-24 at 7:30PM, Jan 18 at 2PM, & Jan 24 at 1:30PM

The Public Theater

425 Lafayette St

New York, NY 10003

James Joyce’s Ulysses has fascinated, perplexed, scandalized, and/or defeated readers for over a century. Building on a rich history of staging modernist works—Gatz, The Sound and the Fury, The Select (The Sun Also Rises)—Elevator Repair Service braves the Mount Everest of twentieth-century literature. Seven performers sit down for a sober reading but soon find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries as they careen on a fast-forward tour through Joyce’s funhouse of styles. With humor, pathos, and a richly layered design, ERS stitches together verbatim passages from Joyce’s epic masterpiece into a two-and-a-half hour tour de force.

Watch Me Walk

Anne Gridley

World premiering at Soho Rep

Jan 14-18, 20-24 at 7PM, and Jan 24 at 3PM

Soho Rep

Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons

416 W 42nd St., Floor 4,

New York, NY 10036

Anne has a disease you’ve probably never heard of and it doesn’t have a cure. Her doctor says it shouldn’t define her, but she’s going to define it for you. Watch Me Walk is a hilarious, biting, and compassionate new play about disability, pity, injustice, and family mythologies that will stay with you long after the curtain – or Anne – falls.

Birdie

Agrupación Señor Serrano

Presented in collaboration with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Jan 14, 16, & 17 at 7PM, Jan 15 at 8:30PM, Jan 17 & 18 at 2PM

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Clark Studio Theater, Samuel B. & David Rose Building

165 W. 65th Street

New York, NY 10023

Experience Birdie, a genre-defying production that blends documentary images, stagecraft, and visual poetry to offer a playful yet powerful artistic reflection on migration and the contradictions of our globalized world. The show begins with a striking photograph: migrants clinging to a fence in Melilla, while golfers play on E.U. soil a few meters away. On stage, three magnetic performers manipulate cameras, scale models, and over 2,000 miniature animals to project a universe where the smallest details become vast landscapes—where Hitchcock’s The Birds echoes threats and hopes of today, and where everyday objects build metaphors for mass movement, consumer society, and human resilience.

Friday Night Rat Catchers

Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein

Presented by Live Artery | New York Live Arts, co-commissioned by Under the Radar

Jan 14, 15 at 7:30PM, Jan 16 at 9PM, Jan 17 at 4PM

Live Artery | New York Live Arts

219 W 19th Street, between 7th & 8th Ave,

New York, NY 10011

Beneath the shimmer of a disco ball, lucky contestants dance like they have the world on a string. The year is 1976, an irresistible bassline drives, and the martinis never run dry. What could go wrong? While the contestants nearly lose their minds with the pleasure of being selected, The Host has reconfigured the game. Ripped headfirst from their shrimp cocktail, gameplay unfolds at breakneck speed. Cement punctures the dancehall, the party grinds to a halt, and an inky night belches to the surface.

Voyage Into Infinity

Narcissister

Presented by NYU Skirball

Jan 16 & 17 at 7:30PM, and Jan 18 at 3PM

NYU Skirball

566 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

Rooted in a fascination with states of impending collapse, both literal and metaphoric, Voyage Into Infinity captivates viewers through an inventive collision of reclaimed, everyday items with the spectacle that has defined much of Narcissister’s two-decade practice...

NOTHING: more

Autumn Knight

Commissioned and Presented by The Chocolate Factory Theater

Jan 16-18 at 7PM

The Chocolate Factory Theater

38-33 24th Street

Queens, NY 11101

NOTHING: more is an anti-still life, a composition of objects and bodies constantly in flux...

12 Last Songs

Quarantine

Presented by La MaMa, Under the Radar, and Working Theater

Jan 17, 12PM-12AM

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

66 E 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

Nice to meet you, what do you do? 12 Last Songs is part live exhibition, part epic performance...

¡Harken!

Modesto “Flako” Jimenez

Presented by Onassis ONX

Supported + Produced by Onassis ONX, Oye! Group and MAX (Media Art Xploration)

Jan 17 at 3PM & 6PM (Salon at 4PM), Jan 18 at 12PM & 4PM (Salon at 1PM)

Onassis ONX

390 Broadway, Floor 4

New York, NY 10013

¡Harken! is a transfiguration of the flawed and fragmented pieces of history written about Juan Rodriguez...

The Visitors

Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company. Produced by Performing Lines.

Presented in partnership with Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

Jan 21 & 22 at 7PM, Jan 23 & 24 at 8PM, Jan 24 at 2PM, and Jan 25 at 3PM

Shows continue through February 1 after the end of the Under the Radar Festival

Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)

6 WTC, 251 Fulton St

New York, NY 10007

Visitors leave. Right? Sydney Harbor. January 1788. Seven Aboriginal leaders gather while a mysterious fleet of nawi (giant ships) amasses in the bay. As the vessels creep closer, the leaders face a fateful decision: send the strangers away or welcome them? Winner of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble, PAC NYC is proud to welcome The Visitors for its first international production. From Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison and acclaimed Quandamooka man director Wesley Enoch, this gripping, deeply researched drama captures one of the most pivotal and painful days in Australia’s history—while offering a sharp and funny portrait of how communities respond to change and the unknown.