Two Winners Will Win a VIP HAMILTON Experience Through Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up Campaign

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda family are supporting the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund for immigrant communities affected by the health crisis through a Prizeo sweepstakes offering a grand prize of the ultimate Hamilton experience once the show reopens.

It was recently announced that there will be two grand prize winners, who will receive a VIP Hamilton experience, along with a personal Zoom call with Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, and $3,000 for travel and accommodations provided by American Express.

Fans can enter to win this special experience by donating as little as $10 to the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance fund at Prizeo.com/Hamilton.

Broadway's gone dark, but I want you to be there to welcome back Hamilton when the lights come back on. For $10, you can support the @HispanicFed + get a chance to win 2 VIP tix to @HAMILTONmusical when we're back & a video call with me... #RaiseUp https://t.co/qLbSwCKgfI pic.twitter.com/sUJcGEGkKD - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2020

Through this campaign, the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund can continue to ensure immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits are able to serve participants, are equipped to look after the health and safety of their staff, and can pay for basic operating costs in this time of crisis.

The Prizeo sweepstakes is live until 11:59pm PST, Monday, May 18th.

A Note From Lin-Manuel Miranda

P-P-P-Prizeo! Hope you are safe and healthy with loved ones, and staying home as much as you can if you can. I'm here to offer you and a guest the ultimate "Welcome Back to Broadway" package to help support immigrant communities throughout the country.

Through ongoing grants, the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund is supporting immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits so that they can continue to serve participants and their local communities, are equipped to look after the health and safety of their staff and can pay for basic operating costs in this time of deep crisis and uncertainty. My family and I are proud to be supporting their efforts!

Enter to win the grand prize and be the first to welcome back Hamilton when we reopen at any theater! You and a guest will receive VIP tickets to the show and a $3,000 Amex gift card to cover hotel and accommodations, - it'll be a celebration to remember! PLUS you'll get a personal Zoom call from yours truly when you win.

Immigrants - especially those who are undocumented - are often on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response and forced into extremely vulnerable situations. Let's step up and show our friends and neighbors that we've got their backs during this time.

Join us to #RaiseUp and support our immigrant communities.

Siempre,

Lin-Manuel





